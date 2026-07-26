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1 comment

  1. Dave
    July 26, 2026 at 9:21 am

    They have no plan
    They are relying on Trump hate to carry them and because their base is so easily manipulated and cheaply bought that is what they are getting

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Canada

Conservatives want Carney to explain Trump negotiation plan, call for meeting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2026 9:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump’s new tariff threats: What’s at stake for Canada?'
Trump’s new tariff threats: What’s at stake for Canada?
RELATED: Trump's new tariff threats: What's at stake for Canada?
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The Conservative shadow minister for Canada-U.S. relations is calling on Ottawa to provide its negotiation plan with U.S. President Donald Trump at an emergency meeting.

Shuv Majumdar says in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney that the Conservatives want an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on International Trade next week, and Ottawa needs to table its written plans at the hearings.

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Majumdar says Carney must explain how the government will address Trump’s latest tariff threat.

Trump said Monday the U.S. government will hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days.

American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

Majumdar says Carney ran a campaign promising to handle the American president but has since caved into many of Trump’s demands.

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