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Canada

1 dead, 1 rescued after canoe capsizes in Ontario lake

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 9, 2026 4:03 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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One person is dead after a fatal canoe incident on Stewart Lake in Georgian Bay Township.

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge say they responded to a report of a capsized canoe on Saturday shortly after 8 p.m.

According to police, two individuals were canoeing when the craft overturned approximately 40 feet from shore.

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One person was rescued by a passing boater but the other went underwater and did not resurface.

Searchers found the body of the 31-year-old from Mississauga on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials saying the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved.

OPP remind boaters to make water safety a priority by wearing a properly-fitted lifejacket or personal floatation device, checking weather conditions before heading out on the water, and ensuring all required safety equipment is readily available.

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