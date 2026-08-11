Montreal police chief to address racism, misconduct allegations at public meeting

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Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher is set to address city officials and take questions from the public as he provides an update on a scandal at a station in a multicultural neighbourhood in the northern part of the city.

Police announced in June that they had dismantled a 16-member patrol unit at the Montreal-Nord station over allegations of misconduct and racism.

The meeting comes after weeks of limited public information about the investigation and amid calls for answers from local residents over allegations that have renewed long-standing concerns about racism and racial profiling in the neighbourhood.

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Dagher previously sent an internal video message to staff acknowledging that many employees also wanted answers about what was happening.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the video through access to information legislation.

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In the recording, Dagher said three officers were suspended, three assigned to administrative duties and 10 were transferred to other police units.

Dagher also said in the video that allegations have been transmitted to Quebec’s prosecutor and that the internal investigation remains underway.

Prosecutor’s spokesperson Anick Cantin says police have not submitted a case for possible criminal charges against the officers concerned by the events mentioned during the June press conference.

Police say in an outline released Friday ahead of the public meeting that they had already deployed a new team in the community on July 13 and were meeting with members of the community.