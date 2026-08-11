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6 comments

  1. Stars and Stripes
    August 11, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Tump is bringing lost jobs back to the USA. He is levelling the playing field with tariffs and getting Americans to buy products that don’t have tariffs (products made in the USA). While not good news for Canada, it is great news for Americans looking for work. I never bought anything from Canada as I didn’t like how they didn’t pay their fair share with NATO and North America Defense.

  2. De
    August 11, 2026 at 11:19 am

    The US wont lose any jobs

  3. Jonathan Simpson
    August 11, 2026 at 11:14 am

    What is Doug Fords plan? He was elected to “fight” Trump and protect Ontario jobs. All he has done is lose jobs and irritate the USA. Mr. Crown Royal has been a total embarrassment.

  4. Katie Hartley
    August 11, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Trump doesn’t want any North American cars destined for the USA to be made in Canada. He has made that very clear. Plus if Honda, Toyota, Nissan lose access to the USA market because of the end of CUSMA, they will relocate to the USA also. There is no point for anyone to make vehicles in Canada if they can acess the USA.

  5. Anonymous
    August 11, 2026 at 10:50 am

    The U.S. has 10x the population so who do you think this will really hurt ?

    That’s right,the Land of Elbozos with Flop Flop Carney leading the way

  6. Elizabeth Carmen
    August 11, 2026 at 10:41 am

    Trump is bringing jobs back to the USA. His job is to protect the interests of the USA. It should not be his concern about Canadian jobs, that is Carney.

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Economy

Canada could lose 100K jobs with U.S. losing 200K if CUSMA dies: report

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 10:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney considering ‘all options’ to respond after Trump slaps Canada with new 50% tariff'
Carney considering ‘all options’ to respond after Trump slaps Canada with new 50% tariff
WATCH ABOVE: Carney considering 'all options' to respond after Trump slaps Canada with new 50% tariff – Jul 21, 2026
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If the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade deal, also known as CUSMA, breaks down, it would lead to more than 100,000 job losses in Canada and more than twice that in the United States, a new report by an industry group is warning.

In July, Washington said it won’t renew the deal, known as USMCA in the U.S., in its current form. That means the trade deal must be reviewed annually, adding to the volatility and economic uncertainty facing businesses. At the same time, the clock is ticking ahead of a fresh round of U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to hit Canada with new sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of goods, which are set to land on Aug. 19.

A lot is riding on the deal being renewed, a new report by the Canadian American Business Council warns.

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“Successful renegotiation of USMCA would create an additional 137,000 American jobs and 98,000 Canadian jobs in 2027 relative to the status quo,” the report reads.

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It adds, however, that a breakdown of the deal would be disastrous for jobs on both sides of the border.

“By contrast, the breakdown of USMCA would be accompanied by 214,000 and 102,000 fewer jobs, respectively,” it adds.

Businesses on both sides of the border are looking for predictability, said Beth Burke, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council.

“The choices made today will determine North America’s economic competitiveness for decades to come,” Burke said in a statement.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is in Washington this week, joining Canada’s chief negotiator Janice Charette in looking to hammer out a trade deal with the U.S.

Click to play video: 'U.S. Trade Representative wants to ‘improve’ trading relationship with Canada, Mexico'
U.S. Trade Representative wants to ‘improve’ trading relationship with Canada, Mexico

Trump’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods was in response to what the U.S. calls “discriminatory” measures.

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Trump signed three executive orders, each one using a different justification for the new tariff: the provincial and territorial boycotts on American alcohol products, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts, and quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system.

In early 2025, several Canadian provinces removed U.S. alcohol from their shelves in response to Trump’s trade war and threats to make Canada the “51st state.”

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