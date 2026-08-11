Man charged after bomb threat made against U.S. Consulate in Halifax

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The man arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against the U.S. Consulate in Halifax is facing charges in an incident that shut down part of the city’s downtown.

On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., police said they were made aware of a threat against the consulate, located in Purdy’s Wharf on Upper Water Street.

Police identified the suspect and launched an investigation to try and find him.

It wasn’t until approximately 8:10 a.m. Monday that police located the man’s vehicle in the parkade of Purdy’s Wharf, though the suspect was not present.

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Members of the explosives disposal unit responded after police said a propane tank and containers believed to contain flammable liquid were seen inside the vehicle.

This prompted police to evacuate several streets in the downtown core until the vehicle and its contents could be safely approached and inspected. A bag that police considered suspicious was also found nearby.

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Halifax Regional Police said on Tuesday that 54-year-old Ali Assakereh has been charged with uttering threats and public mischief. The 54-year-old was scheduled to appear at Halifax provincial court Tuesday.

Assakereh was found 10 kilometres away at Thomas Raddall Drive near the Canada Games Centre at approximately 8:35 a.m. and arrested. He was being interviewed by police, HRP said.

By 2 p.m., the evacuation order had been lifted and the previously closed roads reopened.

Police say it is not being considered a national security incident.