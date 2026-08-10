Man arrested after break-in at Kim Kardashian’s home

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A man was arrested in connection with a burglary at Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The LASD told Global News that deputies were called to the home in the gated community just before 4 p.m. local time on Sunday regarding a reported residential burglary.

Deputies found a man, identified as Trey Mendel, and placed him under arrest for burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, LASD said.

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The suspect was taken to and booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on the charges. Police said the suspect remains in custody.

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“The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration,” police added.

TMZ reports that the suspect is alleged to have taken Kardashian’s staffer’s car for a joyride before the arrest.

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Kardashian and her children are reportedly not living in the home at the moment as it is under renovation.

The reality star’s Hidden Hills home being burglarized comes nearly a decade after she was a victim of armed robbery in Paris.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was held at gunpoint and robbed by five men dressed as police officers on Oct. 3, 2016.

The robbers forced their way into the private Paris residence where Kardashian was staying, tied her up, locked her in a bathroom and held her at gunpoint before making off with her jewelry.

French police arrested 16 people in January 2017 in connection with the robbery.

Last May, Kardashian testified in a packed Paris courthouse in the trial of the suspects accused of robbing her at gunpoint.

Kardashian, 45, told the jury she thought she was going to be sexually assaulted during the 2016 heist and that she was sure she would not survive the ordeal.

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“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she told a Paris court. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.”

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She said the suspects arrived at her hotel dressed as police officers and held the concierge hostage. He was dragged into her room, handcuffed, according to Kardashian.

One attacker began gesturing at her diamond ring.

“He said, ‘Ring! Ring!’ and he pointed to his hand,” she recalled.

The last time Kardashian saw the men who police say robbed her, she was locked in the bathroom while the suspects stole more than US$6 million in jewelry.

Eight defendants were convicted of crimes connected to the 2016 robbery and two of the 10 defendants were acquitted on charges of planning and carrying out the armed robbery during Paris Fashion Week.

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Aomar Aït Khedache, the alleged ringleader, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment but five of those are suspended.

Three others who were accused of the most serious charges got seven years, five of them suspended. With time already served in pretrial detention, none of those found guilty will go to prison, according to The Associated Press.

Kardashian issued a statement after the ruling was announced.

“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case,” she said. “The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

— with files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press