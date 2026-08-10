Montreal man charged after alleged death threats made against Carney

A Montreal man has been charged after allegedly making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Marc Porlier, 51, was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, RCMP announced Monday.
Get breaking National news
RCMP alleged Porlier also sent an email threatening a senator as well as other people.
The investigation began on Aug. 5 and Porlier was quickly arrested, RCMP said.
- Calgary police respond to reports of shooting, warn residents to stay inside
- Man arrested after break-in at Kim Kardashian’s home
- Alberta RCMP investigating homicide after Edmonton boy’s remains found near Calling Lake
- U.S. consulate in Halifax received bomb threat that led to downtown evacuation: police
Police are reminding the public that death threats are taken seriously.
“Violent statements will not be tolerated. Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences,” the Mounties said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.