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Crime

Montreal man charged after alleged death threats made against Carney

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 3:40 pm
1 min read
Mark Carney View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen outside the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
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A Montreal man has been charged after allegedly making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Marc Porlier, 51, was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, RCMP announced Monday.

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RCMP alleged Porlier also sent an email threatening a senator as well as other people.

The investigation began on Aug. 5 and Porlier was quickly arrested, RCMP said.

Police are reminding the public that death threats are taken seriously.

“Violent statements will not be tolerated. Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences,” the Mounties said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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