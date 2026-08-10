Montreal man charged after alleged death threats made against Carney

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A Montreal man has been charged after allegedly making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Marc Porlier, 51, was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, RCMP announced Monday.

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RCMP alleged Porlier also sent an email threatening a senator as well as other people.

The investigation began on Aug. 5 and Porlier was quickly arrested, RCMP said.

Police are reminding the public that death threats are taken seriously.

“Violent statements will not be tolerated. Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences,” the Mounties said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.