Ontario man faces 8 charges for voyeurism, sexual assault at tailor shop

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A Cobourg, Ont., man is facing eight charges after police say additional alleged victims were identified in an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving a tailoring business in Brighton.

The investigation began on Aug. 20 after officers received complaints about incidents at the business, Northumberland OPP said in a news release Friday.

An employee, a 53-year-old man from Cobourg, was arrested and charged on Aug. 24. As the investigation continued, police said additional alleged victims were identified, resulting in further charges.

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The man now faces four counts of sexual assault and four counts of voyeurism. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Sept. 23.

Investigators say they believe the suspect has previous business connections in the Orillia and Collingwood areas.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation or who believes they may have experienced a similar incident to contact Northumberland OPP.

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Support is also available through Peterborough Northumberland Victim Services, police said.