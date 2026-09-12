Hamilton man charged with advocating genocide over online content: police

A 27-year-old Stoney Creek, Ont., man is facing hate propaganda charges following an investigation into content posted publicly on social media, police say.
Investigators received a report in July 2025 about content posted to an account on X, Hamilton police said in a news release on Saturday.
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The force’s Hate Crime Unit launched an investigation into the account and the material being shared.
Police said investigators identified an individual from Stoney Creek believed to be the person operating the account.
He is charged with wilful promotion of hatred, wilful promotion of antisemitism and advocating genocide.
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Hamilton police said hate crimes and incidents can have a significant impact on individuals, targeted communities and the broader community.
Anyone who believes they have witnessed or been the victim of a hate crime or hate incident is being asked to contact Hamilton police.
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