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Sports

Skijor no more: Banff says so long to skijoring events as popularity strains townsite

By Ken MacGillivray The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2026 4:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Banff officials to review skijoring event after crowds overwhelm town'
Banff officials to review skijoring event after crowds overwhelm town
WATCH from Jan. 2026: Banff town officials launched a review after the annual skijoring event drew larger-than-expected crowds, overwhelming the area during the 2026 SnowDays Festival – Jan 22, 2026
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Alberta’s Rocky Mountain town of Banff is saying so long to skijoring.

Skijoring is a sport that features riders pulled on skis and going over jumps while being pulled behind a galloping horse.

It has been a popular part of Banff’s winter festival but has become a little too popular.

The town of Banff estimated that about 44,000 vehicles entered the town during the two-day event in January this year. View image in full screen
The town of Banff estimated that about 44,000 vehicles entered the town during the two-day event in January this year. File Photo

In January it drew so many spectators that streets and sidewalks were clogged and there were issues with traffic, parking and unruly behaviour, prompting town officials to conduct a review of the popular event.

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Town officials estimated nearly 44,000 vehicles entered Banff during the two-day event, not including the vehicles that parked outside the town limits.

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Organizer Skijor Canada, in a statement, says Banff and Lake Louise Tourism’s Board of Directors has made the difficult decision that Banff will no longer serve as the host location for our skijoring event.

Skijoring Canada claims the sport is the fastest growing winter sport in North America. View image in full screen
Skijor Canada claims skijouring is the fastest growing winter sport in North America. File Photo

Banff has regularly struggled with big crowds for such celebrations, and next week’s Canada Day event will begin earlier in the day to try to reduce late-day traffic buildup.

With files from Global News.

Click to play video: 'Mountain parks prepare for busy summer tourist season'
Mountain parks prepare for busy summer tourist season

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