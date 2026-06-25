Skijor no more: Banff says so long to skijoring events as popularity strains townsite

Alberta’s Rocky Mountain town of Banff is saying so long to skijoring.
Skijoring is a sport that features riders pulled on skis and going over jumps while being pulled behind a galloping horse.
It has been a popular part of Banff’s winter festival but has become a little too popular.
In January it drew so many spectators that streets and sidewalks were clogged and there were issues with traffic, parking and unruly behaviour, prompting town officials to conduct a review of the popular event.
Town officials estimated nearly 44,000 vehicles entered Banff during the two-day event, not including the vehicles that parked outside the town limits.
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Organizer Skijor Canada, in a statement, says Banff and Lake Louise Tourism’s Board of Directors has made the difficult decision that Banff will no longer serve as the host location for our skijoring event.
Banff has regularly struggled with big crowds for such celebrations, and next week’s Canada Day event will begin earlier in the day to try to reduce late-day traffic buildup.
With files from Global News.
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