Raptors to open NBA Cup against Magic

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will open their 2026 NBA Cup schedule against the Orlando Magic in a matchup of two group winners.

The NBA released the schedule for its annual in-season tournament Wednesday. All games except the final count in the regular-season standings.

The Raptors will host the Magic when the fourth edition of the tournament opens Oct. 30.

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Toronto will then visit Milwaukee on Nov. 6 and Detroit on Nov. 20 before hosting Brooklyn on Nov. 27.

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The Raptors advanced to the knockout stage for the first time last year after finishing 4-0 in a group that included Cleveland, Atlanta, Indiana and Washington.

Toronto went on to lose to eventual champion New York in the quarterfinals.

New York beat Orlando, which also went 4-0 in its group, in the semifinals before defeating San Antonio in the final.

The Knicks and the Spurs faced off again in the NBA Finals, with New York claiming their first championship since 1973 in five games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.