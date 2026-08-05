Jeremy Lin: Leonard makes Raptors a ‘dark horse’

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The last time the Toronto Raptors brought in Kawhi Leonard, Jeremy Lin experienced a team reaching the mountaintop.

Leonard arrived as the missing piece of a title contender and left as the face of the franchise’s first NBA championship.

Now, as the Raptors pursue a reunion with Leonard, Lin believes the star forward could once again have a dramatic impact on the organization — even if he doesn’t view Toronto as an immediate favourite in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a ripple effect,” Lin said in a recent interview. “I mean, imagine that championship team without him, right? He’s a magnet.”

Lin was part of Toronto’s 2018-19 title-winning squad, a team that combined Leonard’s all-around dominance with a deep, veteran roster to deliver one of the most memorable playoff runs in NBA history.

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The Raptors’ proposed trade for Leonard is currently on hold while the NBA investigates allegations the Clippers circumvented the salary cap through an endorsement arrangement involving Leonard and the now-bankrupt financial technology company Aspiration. The Clippers have denied the allegations.

Lin said a return to Toronto would provide a fitting conclusion to the next chapter of Leonard’s career.

“I hope it happens. I hope it’s all clear with the investigation,” said the former NBA guard, who spoke to The Canadian Press last week promoting ARC World, an annual Asian Roots Collective festival and celebrity basketball game in Markham, Ont.

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“Him ending his career in Toronto would be the best ending for him.”

The 35-year-old Leonard would be joining a young Raptors team led by all-star forward Scottie Barnes and a core that includes Canadian shooting guard RJ Barrett and standout sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles.

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The pending deal would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a 2027 pick swap and two second-round picks to the Clippers for Leonard.

Lin said Leonard’s impact on a team extends far beyond his scoring numbers, having witnessed it firsthand.

“He makes everybody’s lives easier,” he said. “Because Kawhi is on the floor, everyone else’s shots will be easier. Everyone will get cleaner looks. Everyone’s drives to the basket will be easy.”

Lin compared Leonard’s ability to alter a team’s fortunes to that of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, saying elite players can reshape an organization simply by being on the floor.

“When he is on the floor or when he is in an organization, everything shifts,” Lin said. “All the power shifts. Your ceiling drastically increases.”

Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing in 65 games with the Clippers last season.

While his return could raise Toronto’s expectations, Lin stopped short of calling the Raptors a favourite in the East. Instead, he sees them as a team capable of disrupting the conference hierarchy.

“I think with a Kawhi, I think they’re the dark horse,” Lin said. “I don’t see them as a favourite. I don’t see them as more of a favourite than maybe New York or maybe now Philly and Cleveland.”

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But Lin said Toronto would be among the teams he would least want to face in the post-season.

“Miami and Toronto are kind of two teams I don’t really want to see in the playoffs,” he said. “They could do anything. They could go very far.”

For Lin, that confidence comes from Leonard’s ability to dominate on both ends of the floor.

“He can single-handedly win you games,” Lin said. “He can single-handedly defend and stop the other team’s best players.”

Lin was careful not to speculate on the ongoing NBA investigation, saying he has no inside information about the situation.

“I can’t speak outside what I understand, which is, you know, my scope into the entire investigation is nothing,” Lin said.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.