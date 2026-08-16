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Sports

Canadian women, men’s flag football teams book 2028 Olympic tickets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2026 1:29 pm
1 min read
Canada's players celebrate and run to their injured teammate after winning the Flag Football World Championship women's final game between Canada and USA in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. View image in full screen
Canada's players celebrate and run to their injured teammate after winning the Flag Football World Championship women's final game between Canada and USA in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Canada’s women’s flag football team beat the United States for the world title, while men’s squad booked its place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Sunday at the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) world championships.

The women, who had already qualified with a 20-6 semifinal win over top-ranked Mexico on Saturday, capped a perfect tournament with a 27-20 win over the Americans in the final.

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Frédérique Morneau had three touchdown passes for Canada. Quarterback Sara Parker hit Caroline Moquin-Joubert for Canada’s other score.

The Canadian men will join the women at the 2028 Games after posting a 34-26 win over Mexico in the third-place game Sunday.

Quarterback Michael O’Connor led Canada with 294 yards and five touchdowns.

Former NFL tight-end Antony Auclair had 149 receiving yards and hauled in two of O’Connor’s touchdown strikes. Daniel Petermann also found the end zone twice and James Drysdale had the other score.

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The top two teams from both flag events, not including the host Americans, qualified for Los Angeles where flag football will make its Olympic debut

Canada lost to Italy in the men’s semifinals, but the third-place game became a showdown for an Olympic berth when the American men also advanced to the final.

The U.S defeated Italy 42-26 in the men’s final.

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