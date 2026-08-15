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1 comment

  1. Soccer fan
    August 15, 2026 at 6:00 pm

    Antisemitism seems to be gaining popularity. I wonder if it has anything to do with what everyone is seeing on the news about g*noc*de?

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Sports

CF Montreal bans two fans for antisemitism

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2026 5:54 pm
1 min read
CF Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza (1) makes a save on New England Revolution's Dor Turgeman (99) durins second half MLS soccer action in Montreal on Saturday, August 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
CF Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza (1) makes a save on New England Revolution's Dor Turgeman (99) durins second half MLS soccer action in Montreal on Saturday, August 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
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MONTREAL – CF Montreal has banned two fans and suspended benefits for a supporter section after a Major League Soccer investigation into antisemitic language directed at New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman.

Montreal said in a statement Saturday it co-operated with the league’s investigation stemming from an Aug. 1 game at Stade Saputo.

Two people were banned for throwing objects and violating the MLS Fan Code of Conduct, the club said.

CF Montreal also suspended all official supporter group privileges for Saturday’s game against D-C United, and said privileges for the supporter section identified in the investigation were suspended indefinitely.

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“Antisemitism, racism, and hate of any kind have no place at CF Montreal, Stade Saputo, or within our community,” the club said in the statement.

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The team also stated it will keep trying to identify people involved and will permanently bar from club events anyone who participated in antisemitic chants, or discriminatory behaviour of any kind.

“CF Montréal has engaged with local Jewish community organizations and welcomes their continued input as the club continues to strengthen its anti-discrimination initiatives through expanded in-stadium education and awareness efforts, engaging directly with supporters, and enhancing security measures,” the club said.

“Hate speech does not impact just one player or one individual. Its harm extends to teammates, supporters, families, employees and the broader community. We all share a responsibility to stand against hate and to foster an environment where every person feels safe and respected. The club is committed to ensuring Stade Saputo is a place where players, supporters, employees, and guests of every background feel welcomed.”

CF Montreal also apologized to the Revolution, which issued a statement Aug. 3 condemning the antisemitism directed at Turgeman by CF Montreal supporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2026.

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