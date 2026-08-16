Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Sea Bears win CEBL championship for 1st time in franchise history

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2026 11:04 am
2 min read
Brampton Honey Badgers' Roddy Peters (2) defends against Winnipeg Sea Bears' Xavier Moon (17) during first half CEBL championship action in Winnipeg on Saturday, August 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Brampton Honey Badgers' Roddy Peters (2) defends against Winnipeg Sea Bears' Xavier Moon (17) during first half CEBL championship action in Winnipeg on Saturday, August 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are Canadian Elite Basketball League champions for the first time in franchise history.

Despite playing without injured star forward Teddy Allen, the Manitoba crew defeated the visiting Brampton Honey Badgers 98-84 on Saturday at Canada Life Centre to claim the 2026 title.

The CEBL championship was intended to be a three-game series concluding Sunday, but Wednesday’s first game at Brampton’s CAA Centre was suspended early due to condensation on the court, and then cancelled.

The league then said a three-game final couldn’t be completed within the scheduled window, and after consulting with both clubs, opted to return to a single game used from 2019 to 2025 to determine the champion.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Finals MVP Xavier Moon led the Sea Bears with 29 points and seven rebounds, while Simon Hildebrandt had 24 points and six rebounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s crazy to be back in this environment again. I mean, obviously, familiar territory for me for winning, but to do it in a city that’s never won a playoff game, I think it means a lot more,” said Moon.

“This one is a lot more special than the first one. So, like I’ve been saying, man, I’m happy for my teammates, and I’m happy for the city of Winnipeg.”

Sean East the Second led the Honey Badgers with 27 points and five assists. Trentyn Flowers had 20 points for the visitors, who trailed 46-42 at halftime and 73-60 heading into the final quarter.

“I’m just super happy for everybody that is out there celebrating today and that it came to fruition because the organization did definitely deserve a championship,” said Sea Bears new head coach Mike Raimbault.

The Sea Bears, who finished second in the Western Conference, defeated the Saskatoon Mamba and Vancouver Bandits in the West playoffs to reach the final.

The Honey Badgers, who finished second in the Eastern Conference, defeated the Ottawa BlackJacks and Niagara River Lions in the East playoffs to reach the final.

“We fought hard. We dealt with adversity. Not the outcome we wanted,” East II said. “We turned the Brampton program around so we can be happy about that for sure.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices