Calgary Stampeders aim to make hay at home

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CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions both sought more traction in the CFL’s West Division heading into the second half of their seasons.

The Stampeders (4-5) and Lions (3-5) clash Thursday at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary aimed to gain ground on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-4) sitting in third in the division, while B.C. wanted out of the division cellar.

“We’ve been inconsistent throughout the first half of the season and haven’t really played three-phase football yet,” said Lions head coach Buck Pierce. “Those are the things we need to improve on, but I think each phase has taken steps.”

After a 2-1 road swing, including last week’s 33-30 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, the Stampeders play the first of three straight games at home.

“We need to beat the B.C. Lions in order to get to where we need to get to and start protecting our house,” Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said Wednesday.

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“We only have one win here at McMahon. We need to start winning at home and making sure that teams that come in here leave with a loss.”

The Lions won 27-24 on Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in quarterback Nathan Rourke’s return.

The league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2025 had missed three games with an injury to his non-throwing arm after he was injured on the opening drive of a July 17 loss to Edmonton. B.C. went 1-2 in that span.

Rourke threw for 370 yards and two touchdown passes against the Ticats.

“I just didn’t feel like I was consistent enough, so hoping it’s a different story tomorrow,” Rourke said.

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“There’s a lot to be said about winning games when you don’t feel like you’re playing your best. I know offensively we felt like we left a lot out there, but it’s not always going to be pretty.

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“We can take a lot of confidence knowing that we can still find ways to win games when we haven’t played good at certain points during the game.”

At 98 career touchdowns, Rourke was on the verge of becoming the second Canadian quarterback in CFL history to reach 100 after Russ Jackson (239).

The Stampeders activated Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou for Thursday’s game.

The 24-year-old from Brooks, Alta., was released by Saskatchewan Roughriders and suspended for both the pre-season and for six regular-season games by the CFL on April 16 for violating its gender-based violence and harassment policy.

The suspension stemmed from allegations of aggressive and unwelcome physical contact with multiple women at a Regina restaurant on Nov. 18, 2025, which was the day of the Grey Cup parade celebrating Saskatchewan’s victory two days earlier.

The Stampeders signed Ajou in July upon his reinstatement by the league, but he still had to serve his suspension.

“He’s got to fit in and get in on special teams early, and then just be ready to do whatever his role is if the ball finds him, but he’s a strong player,” Dickenson said.

“He’s fit in well. He’s been motivated and he just wants to play football and get back to what he feels is his calling and make our team better.”

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When asked if he was worried that he wouldn’t get another chance to play in the CFL, Ajou replied “Of course. Yeah, for sure. That was definitely a real thought in my brain. But as I said, you know, thank God. Thank God.”

Calgary ranked first in the league in average points per game (39.1), but the offence sputtered in Toronto where quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw for a season-low 159 yards and gave up his first two interceptions this season, and where the Argos dominated in down conversions.

Adams says his offence can’t get hustled off the field by the Lions.

“Playing in second and long against a team like this is not where you want to be,” said Adams, who led the CFL in touchdown passes with 21.

“If we could get yards and be in second in medium, four to six, seven . . . it gives us a better shot. If we could do that and convert and obviously get points, score touchdowns, that would help our defence out. Our defence has been playing amazing these last few weeks.”

Stampeders cornerback Ben Labrosse had five interceptions in three games since he was made a starter.

“It’s a revolving door in the CFL, so there’s always young guys, there’s veterans that they’re signing,” said the 26-year-old from Greenfield Park, Que. “You’ve just got to run with the opportunity that you get.”

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The Lions, who were 5-1 in their last six games in Calgary, operated on short prep after the win over the Ticats.

“The onus is on the players to make sure they get their bodies right,” Pierce said. “Every game at this level is physical, especially right around the halfway point of the season. For us, it’s just making sure we stick to our process.

“This isn’t our first short week. You’ve got to be able to move on, regardless of the result the previous week.”

Calgary downed B.C. 41-22 in Kelowna, B.C., in June. The Lions played a pair of home games in the Okanagan because of FIFA World Cup matches in Vancouver.

The Stampeders conclude their regular season at home against the Lions on Oct. 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.