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Sports

Hawerchuk back as Jets’ top scorer with acquisition of original franchise’s records

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2026 7:44 pm
1 min read
A statue in honour of former Winnipeg Jets player Dale Hawerchuk is unveiled at True North Square outside of the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
A statue in honour of former Winnipeg Jets player Dale Hawerchuk is unveiled at True North Square outside of the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
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Dale Hawerchuk is once again the leading scorer for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets and the NHL announced Thursday that the franchise’s official statistical history will now include both eras of the team.

The first iteration of the Jets played from 1979 to 1996 before relocating to Phoenix. When the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Manitoba in 2011, the statistical records of the original Jets remained with the Arizona Coyotes franchise.

That meant the achievements of Hawerchuk, Thomas Steen, Teemu Selanne and other icons of the original Jets era were lost in the desert among a fan base with no connections to those players.

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Hawerchuk, who died in 2020 at 57, put up a franchise-leading 379 goals and 929 points in Winnipeg from 1981-1990. He had his No. 10 retired in 2007 in Coyotes’ colours despite playing for the franchise before the move.

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Steen retakes the team lead in assists with 553.

Current Jets forward Mark Scheifele, whose career totals stand at 372 goals, 535 assists and 907 points, will have the opportunity to take the lead in all three categories in 2026-27.

In addition, the Jets also own the historical records of the Atlanta Thrashers (1999-2011).

The statistical history of the inactive Coyotes franchise will encompass only its years in Arizona from 1996 to 2024 and will not be counted as part of the Jets’ record book.

The Coyotes suspended operations in 2024 before the team’s assets were acquired by the expansion Utah Mammoth.

The original Jets retired four numbers: Bobby Hull (No. 9) and Steen (No. 25) before relocation, and Hawerchuk and Teppo Numminen (No. 27).

The current Jets have not retired any jersey numbers.

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