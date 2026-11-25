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TORONTO – It’s just too early to tell if the Toronto Raptors’ season is in trouble or not.

That was the message from veteran centre Jakob Poeltl and power forward Collin Murray-Boyles after practice at OVO Athletic Centre on Wednesday. Although Toronto has just two wins in its last 10 games, Poeltl said that the team is not focused on its record or its position in the standings.

“To be honest, I haven’t looked at the record,” said Poeltl before a reporter told him the Raptors are 6-11 this season. “It doesn’t really matter. I think the things that we talk about a lot and what we keep on our minds is that we don’t want to play based on the record, and we don’t.

“We want to control what we can control. Try to play the games to the best of our abilities.”

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It was the first media availability after Toronto’s disappointing 116-111 loss to the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee’s victory, only the Bucks’ second of the season, snapped a 13-game losing skid.

The Raptors sit 10th in the East, the conference’s last play-in spot. They are 2-1 in NBA Cup play, putting them second in East Group A for the in-season tournament.

Poeltl took the long view since Toronto’s not even a quarter of the way into the 2026-27 season.

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“Sometimes, you make mistakes in a game. Sometimes you just get unlucky,” he said. “There’s multiple different reasons why you might win or lose a game. So (we’ve got to) just keep working at it and trust that at the end of the day, at the end of the season, it’s all kind of going to balance out.

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“You’re going to have the record that’s mostly like accurate to how you’ve played the whole season.”

Murray-Boyles says there’s no negativity within the Raptors’ locker room.

A big part of that confidence is because Toronto has only had a fully healthy roster for two games this season, with Kawhi Leonard (left knee swelling) and RJ Barrett (right hamstring tightness) not available for long stretches.

“It’s just too early to be thinking (negatively),” said Murray-Boyles. “We have more than two-thirds of the season left, so we’re not focused on losses. Every loss is an opportunity to grow, and that’s all we’re focused on: growing.

“We have a very young team. We don’t have everything figured out. We’re missing players. We’ve never had the same roster throughout these games, so we’re just figuring out how to play with each other, and we’re trying to develop as well.”

Head coach Darko Rajakovic came under some criticism from fans for his post-game comments after the loss to Milwaukee after he praised the Bucks.

“We play every game, we approach it with respect for our opponent. That’s first and foremost,” said Rajakovic. “A team that goes through struggles like Milwaukee in this case, and they lost 13 games straight, you don’t expect they’re going to lose every single game all the way to the end of the season.

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“Obviously, when you play against a record like that, there is more of (an opportunity) to find a way to win a game. Those games matter. (…) we are not in the business of finding excuses. I do think they have several very good players on that team, and that they play a good game.”

Trusting the process, or variations of that idea, have been a theme throughout Rajakovic’s first three seasons as Toronto’s head coach. Expectations for the team skyrocketed after Leonard — a future Hall of Famer — was traded to the Raptors in the off-season, however.

Rajakovic was asked about how that consistent message of patience that he and his players preach is often at odds with Raptors fans’ belief that the team should be winning now.

“Our standards are always the highest. How we approach every game preparation, how we approach every opponent, we have very high standards, and those standards are not changing from Year 1, from Year 2, from Year 3. They’re not changing.

“Just because we signed Kawhi Leonard does not mean that we’re going to change our standards.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.