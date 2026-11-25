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Two women’s World Cup giant slalom races scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6 in Mont-Tremblant, Que., have been cancelled due to a lack of snow, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) announced Wednesday.

Recent weather conditions have prevented organizers from producing enough snow to stage the races.

FIS said it is looking to reschedule the races for later in the season.

“Favourable snowmaking windows have been extremely limited over the past several weeks,” event director Nicholas Cogger said in a statement. “Despite the tremendous efforts of Tremblant’s teams and volunteers, current conditions unfortunately do not allow us to provide a course that meets the requirements for a World Cup-level competition.”

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Mont-Tremblant was to be the fifth stop on the women’s alpine skiing World Cup circuit this season and the third to feature giant slalom competition following stops in Solden, Austria, in late October and Killington, Vt., this weekend.

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“This is difficult news for the entire alpine skiing community,” said Alpine Canada president and CEO Andrew Baker. “I would like to recognize the outstanding work of the organizing committee, Tremblant employees and volunteers, who did everything possible to make this event happen.

“We share in the disappointment of the athletes, particularly our Canadian skiers, who were looking forward to competing in front of their home crowd.”

Organizers said ticket holders will receive automatic refunds and all festivities and musical performances associated with the event have been cancelled.

The Mont-Tremblant races were cancelled for the same reason in 2024.

Baker said organizers are looking ahead to the event’s return in December 2027.