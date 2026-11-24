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Another frontal system is washing over coastal B.C., bringing heavy rains and strong winds, swelling waterways just as king tides peak this week.

Environment Canada has posted rainfall warnings for Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii, while coastal flood warnings are up for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine and central coasts and western sides of Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.

The weather agency says a strong frontal system will persist through Tuesday night, bringing a prolonged period of heavy rain as well as heavy winds with rainfall amounts from 100 to 200 millimetres, depending on the location.

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The flood warnings come with the storm surge from the rain, very high tides and blustery winds, setting off large waves for the next several days.

Environment Canada says the king tides will lift water levels an extra 20 to 50 centimetres higher than the highest astronomical tides.

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The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for most of Vancouver Island, saying heavy rain and already saturated soils will bring sharp increases in river levels, while the king tides will exacerbate water levels at the mouths of rivers.

The centre says an evacuation alert has been issued for some shoreline properties of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation due to flooding.

It says anyone in the affected area must be ready to leave on short notice.