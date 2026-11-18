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Heavy, wet snow created challenging driving conditions in southern Alberta on Wednesday, leading to dozens of collisions both in Calgary and across the region.

Roads across the city were very slick during the morning commute, causing vehicles to slip and slide. On Abbot Avenue in northeast Calgary, a Global News photographer witnessed three collisions in just five minutes.

The most serious crash was on Deerfoot Trail shortly before 7 a.m., when four vehicles collided in the southbound lanes near Cranston Avenue. Police said one person was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries. None of the other collisions were as serious.

Despite City of Calgary crews getting a head start on clearing priority routes, there were numerous wrecks overnight and throughout the morning.

Between midnight and 8 a.m., the Calgary Police Service said it responded to more than 60 collisions: 16 involving injuries, eight hit-and-runs and 37 others in which no one was hurt.

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Calgary police urged drivers to brush snow off their vehicles and remember their winter driving skills.

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“Bear in mind your stopping distances,” CPS Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward said. “Obviously, if there’s a car in front of you, start braking before that car starts to brake. Once you do that, if you do slide, then turn your wheel towards the curb.”

Calgary Transit implemented all of its snow detours as conditions caused delays for buses and both CTrain lines.

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Outside the city, Alberta RCMP advised roads were in extremely poor condition in the morning due to the winter weather, including snow and icy surfaces.

Mounties said officers responded to multiple collisions across southern Alberta, with vehicles of all types becoming stuck in ditches and on roads.

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East of Calgary, multiple jackknifed semi-trucks led to the closure of westbound Highway 1 between Highway 56 and Gleichen.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a yellow snowfall warning for southern Alberta on Tuesday, saying 15 to 25 centimetres could accumulate in some areas, with Calgary expected to be on the lower end of that range.

The warning continued into Wednesday, when the national weather agency said heavy snow continued to fall over much of southern Alberta.

Additional snowfall of five to 10 centimetres was forecast, with a final accumulation of 15 to 30 centimetres expected before the weather system tapers off Wednesday evening.