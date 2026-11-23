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Heavy rain is set to hit Nova Scotia and much of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern and eastern New Brunswick and all of Nova Scotia.

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As much as 50 millimetres of rain is expected in the region alongside strong wind gusts reaching up to 80 kilometres an hour along the coast.

The heavy rain and wind is expected to continue into Monday evening.

Southwestern Newfoundland is under yellow a rainfall warning, with as much as 60 millimetres of rain expected by midnight.

The weather agency is warning those in southwestern Newfoundland to be cautious when driving and prepare for rain that pools on roads and other low-lying areas.