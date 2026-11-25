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Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks were on an upswing.

The veteran forward endured three challenging seasons as part of a rebuild after signing in July 2022. He understood the situation as a relative graybeard on a youth-infused roster eyeing brighter days.

The Ducks sat poised for a playoff return last March. With the organization facing an impending salary cap crunch, Strome wouldn’t be sticking around.

Anaheim shipped him to the Calgary Flames ahead of the 2025-26 trade deadline, resigning the No. 5 overall pick at the 2011 NHL draft to a club staring down another apparent long road.

“It’s a weird thing,” Strome, who played 19 of his 37 career playoff games with the New York Rangers in 2022, said of leaving Anaheim as the group was turning a corner.

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“But at the same time, that’s life. This is the business of the NHL.”

Professional athletes’ careers are finite. With that in mind, how difficult is it to stay patient — especially if you’ve yet to break through — as the hourglass inevitably drains?

“I just want to play,” added the 33-year-old Strome. “I really find a lot of pride in coming and trying to leave the rink a better player. That doesn’t change. Wherever you are, it’s a privilege to be an NHL player.”

That’s still not always easy to digest when success has been fleeting.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski called it “extremely tough” to watch other players — including close friends — win when your own team has struggled to find traction.

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“So happy for them, but you want that,” said the 29-year-old, who hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020. “You put so much work in. There’s a lot of great players that will never win a Stanley Cup.

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“But you want a crack at it.”

A gold-medal winner with the United States at the 2026 Olympics, Werenski pointed to the Carolina Hurricanes hoisting hockey’s holy grail in June as a positive example of staying the course.

“That core of guys finally got over the hump,” he said. “Gotta feel good winning it in whatever capacity, but you put all that time in with one organization.”

Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser signed an extension in July 2025, but has watched fellow veterans leave in the interim and is now amid what looks to be a long rebuild.

“Gone from super high to super low,” he said. “It’s been difficult.”

But the 29-year-old said there’s nothing to do other than continue to work.

“Being a good leader, teaching the young guys,” he said. “There’s a lot to learn in the league.”

Utah Mammoth head coach André Tourigny worked alongside veterans in a rebuild before the franchise relocated from Arizona a few seasons back.

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“What worries them is the future, but what’s important is right now,” he said. “Be focused on what they can contribute and whatever they want next. They want to win, or they want a legacy or whatever it is. The ‘now’ is all that matters. All the other things they want, it’s in the future. There’s no control of that.

“If they’re good a veteran, it’s because they’ve been through the wringer. Doesn’t mean it’s easy, but it should not be easy. It’s the NHL.”

San Jose forward Barclay Goodrow went from contender with the Rangers to a Sharks rebuild in 2024.

“It drives, not only me, but everyone else on the team to improve,” said the 33-year-old. “It’s more rewarding when you can see it through.”

Brendan Gallagher, who experienced a painful teardown in Montreal before the Canadiens dealt him to the Vancouver in June following a trip to the Eastern Conference final, said NHLers are constantly working toward goals regardless of circumstance.

“My main focus is coming in here and putting this organization in, hopefully, a better place than when I entered,” said the 34-year-old winger.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund, whose team last made the playoffs in 2022, felt the roster was in a good spot a couple of seasons ago before a number of fellow veterans moved on.

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“I understand where the organization is at,” said the 37-year-old centre. “Even though it’s hard.”

That’s a Calgary reality Strome has embraced.

“Great opportunity … and a responsibility,” he said. “Bitterness doesn’t get you anywhere. You just try to be a good person, do the right thing.

“And good things will happen.”

SURGING SENS

The Ottawa Senators are off to their second-best start in franchise history.

The club was 16-6-3 through 25 games entering Wednesday’s busy schedule.

That’s been thanks in large part to standout netminder Linus Ullmark, who was 12-1-0 with an NHL-topping .941 save percentage and 1.44 goals-against average.

Ottawa went 21-4-0 to open the 2005-06 campaign, backed by Dominik Hasek’s 15-4-0 record, .931 save percentage and 1.99 GAA.

OFFENSIVE DELUGE

NHL teams had filled the net at a combined rate of 6.30 goals per game following Tuesday’s action, which would be the highest season-long average since 1993-94.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, Anaheim’s Cutter Gauthier, Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor, Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson are all flirting with the 60-goal mark.

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The 1992-93 campaign, which, like the current season, was 84 games, is the only time the league has seen five 60-goal scorers — Teemu Selanne (76), Alexander Mogilny (76), Mario Lemieux (69), Luc Robitaille (63) and Pavel Bure (60).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.

-With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver and Donna Spencer in Calgary.