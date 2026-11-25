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EDMONTON – The Vegas Golden Knights are well aware they are in a divisional dogfight and came out flying Tuesday.

Trevor Connelly had two goals and an assist, and Jack Eichel also scored twice as the Golden Knights won their second in a row, emerging with a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in a battle between the top two teams in the Pacific Division.

Nic Dowd also scored for the Golden Knights (15-6-5) who have gone 6-0-3 in their last 10 outings and are just three points back of the Oilers for the Pacific lead, with a game in hand.

“It was a four-point swing and it’s obviously two really good teams going at it,” Dowd said. “That’s a high-level team, they play really good hockey for three periods and it’s good for us to understand that and come into this building and play that way and stay consistent with it regardless of the score.

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“When they came back to tie it up (at 2-2), I thought we responded well.”

The Knights had a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the Oilers were able to battle back and head into the third period tied 2-2 before Vegas regained control.

“They’re a very good hockey team over there, we knew they were going to make a push and they did. I didn’t think we helped ourselves in the east-west play, in the high ice in the O-zone in the third period,” said Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “We needed to get back to being direct and that’s what we did in the third.”

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Connelly is having a fine first season, notching his eighth and ninth goals of the campaign to move into second among rookies.

“It was good, we played a really good team game and we needed that against one of the best teams in the league,” Connelly said. “We had to stay on top of their top guys and I think everyone in the group did a great job of that, and this is huge.

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“This is getting us back on the right track and it’s a huge win for the group. This gives us a lot or momentum.”

The 19th overall pick in 2024, Connelly has points in four straight games to give him 19 on the season.

At 20-years-old, he also became the youngest skater in Golden Knights history to record a multi-goal game, surpassing Alex Tuch, who had his at 21.

Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner had a pair of assists.

“It feels good, obviously,” Marner said. “You know that team is deadly over all the ice in how they play and how deadly they can be on the rush and in the O-zone.

“We gave them a couple of plays where we have to limit time and space. But I think our first (period) and I third, I really like how we played. We’re playing smart, we’re playing above, we’re playing a 200-foot game, and I think we worked the cycle really well, especially in the third.”

Marner recorded his 600th assist in his 762nd game, becoming the 15th-fastest player in NHL history to hit the mark and the third-fastest active skater to reach the milestone, behind Oilers forward Connor McDavid (616 games) and Sidney Crosby (704 games).

Carter Hart made 21 saves to earn the win in the Vegas net, briefly being replaced for the final 19 seconds of the second period by Adin Hill after appearing to suffer an injury, but then returning for the third.

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Colton Dach, McDavid and Vasily Podkolzin replied for the Oilers (17-6-4), who have gone suddenly cold with four straight losses.

Devon Levi made 22 stops for the Oilers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.