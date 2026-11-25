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EDMONTON – The Canadian Football League awarded the 2028 Grey Cup to Edmonton on Thursday, marking the sixth time the city will host the championship game.

The announcement came less than two weeks after the Edmonton Elks beat the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 in Calgary to win their first Grey Cup since 2015 and 15th overall.

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The Elks went from last in the West Division in 2025 to first this season with a 13-5 record. The Grey Cup title capped a turnaround for a franchise that lost 22 straight home games from October 2019 to August 2023, a record among major North American pro sports leagues.

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Edmonton last hosted the Grey Cup in 2018, when the Calgary Stampeders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Commonwealth Stadium also hosted the championship game in 1984, 1997, 2002 and 2010.

The 2027 Grey Cup will be played Nov. 7 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.