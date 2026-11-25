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While the search for a new head coach continues, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers knocked four more names off their lengthy list of free agents.

The Bombers signed safety Jake Kelly, fullback Michael Chris-Ike, and offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool to two-year contracts, while linebacker Michael Ayers agreed to a one-year deal.

Kelly, 27, is coming off the most productive season of his four-year pro career. He had his first interception, a sack, five pass knockdowns, and 34 defensive tackles in 2026 after being selected by the Bombers in the second round of the 2023 CFL Draft. He’s played in 49 CFL games, while making four career starts.

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Chris-Ike, 27, will enter his fourth season in the blue and gold after appearing in 45 CFL games. While most of his contributions have been either blocking or on special teams, he also made one catch with four rushes in 2026. He was third on the team in special teams tackles and hasn’t missed a game the last two seasons.

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Ayers, 27, made his mark on special teams but also had nine defensive tackles in 15 games last season. He’s led the team in special teams tackles for all of his first three seasons with the club.

Vanterpool, 27, spent most of the season on the practice roster and only appeared in one game. But he played in eight contests over the previous two seasons and made seven starts at guard/tackle.

With punter Jamieson Sheahan also re-upping since the end of the season, it leaves the Bombers with 19 free agents remaining. The open market begins on February 9.