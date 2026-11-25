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TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed offensive lineman Peter Nicastro to a multi-year deal, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

Nicastro, from Calgary, played in all 19 of the Argonauts’ games this season, with 18 starts.

He was Toronto’s nominee for outstanding offensive lineman and was named to the East Division All-CFL team.

The six-year CFL veteran has missed just one game since the start of the 2023 season.

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He started at centre in the Argos’ 2024 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg.

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The Argonauts also re-signed running back Sam Hicks. Terms of that deal were not disclosed.

Hicks rushed for 454 yards and three touchdowns and added 27 catches for 188 yards and one TD in 12 games last season.

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CARTER BACK IN B.C.

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed defensive back Robert Carter Jr. to a two-year contract extension.

Carter began 2026 with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. He recorded 13 tackles and a sack in three pre-season games before returning to the Lions in September.

He recorded 12 tackles and two pass knockdowns in five regular-season games with the Lions before adding four tackles in two playoff appearances.

Carter was the Lions’ nominee for outstanding rookie in 2025 when he racked up 51 defensive tackles and a team-high five interceptions.

The Lions also signed offensive lineman John Bosse. He spent the majority of 2026 on the Edmonton Elks practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.