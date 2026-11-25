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A new report suggests the Canadian auto sector is starting to pivot away from U.S. imports toward other global markets amid the ongoing trade war.

The data analysis from DesRosiers Automotive Consultants showed that light vehicle imports from the United States have accounted for 40 per cent of Canada’s total thus far in 2026 when measured by dollars.

That result is down from 49.1 per cent of Canada’s light vehicle imports in 2024. Meanwhile, most other markets saw their shares rise from two years ago.

The proportion of Canada’s light vehicle imports from Mexico increased from 16.7 per cent in 2024 to 20.5 per cent so far this year, while Japan saw an increase to 12.9 per cent from 10.7 per cent in 2024. Imports from South Korea have risen from 10.4 to 12.5 per cent, and the combined European markets saw a bump from 9.8 to 11.1 per cent.

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Aside from Canada’s southern neighbour, China was the only market behind its 2024 share at 2.6 per cent thus far in 2026, down from 2.9 per cent.

The overall shift is notable given that not all manufacturers are affected by Canada’s counter-tariffs, which exclude some of the highest volume players, the report said.

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DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King said certain manufacturers affected by the tariff situation “have moved rapidly to seek other sourcing where possible and to continue to provide Canadians with vehicles at the best possible price.”

“What the U.S. lost in share was captured readily by the other major light vehicle exporters, with the trade war helping to diversify Canada’s sourcing in this space,” he said in a statement.

Vehicles made in Canada are tariffed by the United States at 25 per cent, minus their American content, while auto and truck parts that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on trade are exempt.

In August, President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on all vehicles, auto parts and steel from Canada to 50 per cent on Jan. 1.

Canada maintains import duties of 25 per cent on U.S. autos that are not compliant with CUSMA. Ottawa allows automakers to import a quota of vehicles made in the United States tariff-free, based in part on their level of automotive assembly in Canada.

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Automotive analyst Daniel Ross said the figures show manufacturers are “fighting … to keep prices from climbing.”

“I think it’s directly related to trade policy and the trade war at hand,” said Ross, senior manager of auto industry insights at Canadian Black Book.

“A lot of manufacturers are finding their way to decrease dependency for the Canadian market based off of what’s happening in the U.S. So the narrative is, ultimately, where else can we get these? Where is it easier? Where can we work with?”

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in recent weeks that trade talks with the U.S. are making progress, but Ottawa won’t accept a deal that doesn’t allow for a viable auto sector. That came three months after Canada pulled out of trade talks with the U.S. due to last-minute demands from Washington that included a hit to Canada’s auto sector.

Whether automakers continue to shift imports to non-U.S. markets will depend on how trade negotiations progress, said Ross.

“If it were not to move (in a positive) direction, then I think we could continue to see that climb of market share for Mexico, for Japan specifically,” he said.

“Whether or not that’s the best way forward, it’s a better way forward than having our skin in the game with a U.S. marketplace that’s highly volatile for the last few years.”