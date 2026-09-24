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Sports

Lions extend defensive back Deontai Williams Sr.

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2026 1:26 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Maximilian Mang (82) is taken down by B.C. Lions' Deontai Williams (9) during second half CFL football action in Hamilton on Friday, June 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Maximilian Mang (82) is taken down by B.C. Lions' Deontai Williams (9) during second half CFL football action in Hamilton on Friday, June 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. NPI
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VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed defensive back Deontai Williams Sr. to a two-year extension through the 2028 CFL season.

The Lions announced the news on Thursday, saying in a release that the 29-year-old American has made a big impact on defence this season.

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Williams has 57 combined tackles, one interception, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and eight pass knockdowns over 13 games for B.C. in the 2026 campaign.

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He signed with the Lions as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season and went on to record 73 defensive tackles, three sacks and seven pass knockdowns over 18 regular-season games.

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The six-foot, 205-pound athlete from Jacksonvile, Fla., played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2023 through 2024, and attended training camp with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Williams played his college football at Nebraska where he earned All-Big Ten honourable mentions in 2020 and 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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