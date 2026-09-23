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Sports

Winnipeg Jets cut 12 players from training camp

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 8:39 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets cut 12 players from training camp - image View image in full screen
Bill Wippert / Getty Images
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It was cutdown day for the Winnipeg Jets.

With only one pre-season game remaining on Friday, the club made a total of 12 cuts. The Jets loaned eight players to the Manitoba Moose while releasing four others from their professional tryouts. There were no real surprises as highly-touted prospects Brayden Yager and Viggo Björck are still up with the big club.

The eight players bound for the American Hockey League include Winnipeg’s Isaac Poulter in goal and Alfons Freij on the blueline. Forwards Colby Barlow, Kevin He, Jacob Julien, Fabian Wagner, Lucas Wahlin and Kieron Walton were also loaned to the Moose.

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The Jets also released Lukas Gustafsson, Dysin Mayo, Davis Burnside, and Manitoba’s Ashton Sautner from their professional tryouts.

That leaves the Jets with 31 healthy players left in training camp with the team needing to name a 23-man roster on Monday.

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The ripple effect down on the farm saw the Moose release five players from tryout agreements soon after the Jets cuts were made.

Winnipeg’s Brandon Funk was among those let go. The team also cut loose goalie Evan Cormier, defenceman Dylan Finlay, and forwards Teague McAllister and Erik Pastro.

The Jets will travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche on Friday in their final exhibition game ahead of next Friday’s home opener against the Boston Bruins. The Moose have pre-season contests against the Iowa Wild on Friday and Saturday.

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