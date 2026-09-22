Reports: Leonard signs two-year deal with Raptors

TORONTO – Recently reacquired star Kawhi Leonard has signed a two-year, US$115-million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
The reported deal, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, comes in under the maximum $126.6 million he was eligible for.
ESPN, citing Leonard’s agent Harrison Gaines, was first to report the extension details.
The extension kicks in after Leonard finishes a three-year, $149.5 million deal this season.
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A deal to trade the 35-year-old Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers to Toronto was agreed to in June, but not finalized until earlier this month while the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers for salary-cap circumvention.
Leonard joined the Clippers as a free agent after spending the 2018-19 season with Toronto, helping the franchise win its lone NBA title.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
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