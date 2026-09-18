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Sports

Mitchell, Clark lead Fever past Tempo 103-85

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2026 9:55 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Kelsey Mitchell scored 33 points to set a WNBA single-season scoring record, and Caitlin Clark added 28 points with 14 assists to lead the Indiana Fever to a 103-85 win against the Toronto Tempo on Friday.

Mitchell finished the game with 1,034 points, passing A’ja Wilson’s 1,021 set in 2024 for the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever (27-14) won its third straight and eighth in 10 outings, while Toronto (11-30) has lost five in a row and 17 of its last 18.

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Laura Juskaite led the Tempo with 22 points, followed by rookie Kiki Rice’s 18. Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley was among the crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

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A Juskaite layup gave the Tempo a 57-55 lead early in the third quarter. But the Fever recovered for a 79-73 advantage after three quarters.

A poor evening at the free-throw line (19 for 30) cost the home side.

Clark and Aliyah Boston represented the United States in its fifth straight FIBA World Cup title in Berlin, Germany, last weekend.

The Fever led 25-19 after the first quarter. The Tempo pulled to within 53-50 with a 14-1 run in the final 2:48 of the first half.

Takeaways

Tempo: The home side was without its top offensive players Brittney Sykes (left foot) and Marina Mabrey (right adductor).

Fever: Boston was held to eight points, well below her season average of 16.9.

Key moment

A Mitchell 22-foot jumper with 3:22 remaining put the game out of reach.

Key stat

Clark recorded her 14th double-double of the season and 33rd of her career.

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Up next

Tempo: Home finale against the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Fever: Host the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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