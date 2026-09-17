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Sports

Raptors name coaching staff for upcoming season

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2026 11:30 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – Head coach Darko Rajakovic has finalized his coaching staff for the upcoming Toronto Raptors season, with Stephen Silas joining Pat Delany and Jama Mahlalela as assistant coaches on the front bench.

Matt Vest has been elevated to assistant coach, while Jeremy Castleberry returns to the Raptors staff along with Ivo Simović, Vin Bhavnani, Eric Khoury, Jim Sann and Mery Andrade.

Joining Ike Azotam and Kareem Elliott as video co-ordinators and player development coaches are Stephane Ingo, Isiah Price and Aidan Wilson.

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Felecia Brown returns as manager of coaching operations for her fourth season with the Raptors.

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Castleberry returns for his second season in Toronto after joining the championship-winning staff during the 2018-19 season.

He spent the past five seasons (2019-2026) as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers and spent five seasons (2013-18) within San Antonio Spurs organization before joining the Raptors in 2018.

Silas joins the Raptors after serving as head coach of USA Basketball through the 2025 and 2027 FIBA AmeriCup windows, earning an 11-3 (. 786) record and a bronze medal finish last August. His coaching career in the NBA spans 25 seasons, most recently as a lead assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons (2023-24).

Vest joins the Raptors’ bench after serving three seasons (2023-26) as an assistant video co-ordinator and player development coach under Rajakovic.

Ingo joins the Raptors’ staff after spending two seasons with the Sacramento Kings organization as an assistant video co-ordinator last season and as a coaching associate in 2024-25.

Before the NBA, the Mississauga, Ont., native played professionally for the Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League for two seasons (2022-24).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

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