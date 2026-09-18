Sean Millington soaking in Hall of Fame induction

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Sean Millington always saw himself as a journeyman player but he’ll now forever be remembered as one the CFL’s best.

Millington, affectionately dubbed, ‘Diesel” for his rugged running style, was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Millington and the other ’26 class members will be honoured Friday night during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats-Montreal Alouettes game at Hamilton Stadium.

“Surreal is exactly the right word for it, it sums this up perfectly,” Millington said. “I’ve been watching guys get nominated since I retired and I couldn’t help but kind of compare myself a little bit and think, ‘Yeah, that guy’s pretty good, I don’t know if I’m quite up there.’

“I always kind of looked at myself as a journeyman-type player who had some good stats but not earth-shattering like some of the guys do when they do their thing. I figured it was 50-50 if I’d ever make it in, I mean, I’d hoped to but to actually have it happen is a massive honour and I feel very blessed.”

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Millington was enshrined with former players Brandon Banks, Charleston Hughes, Jim Evenson (posthumously) and Calvin Tiggle. Frank (Pop) Ivy, who led Edmonton to three straight Grey Cups (1954-56) over four seasons as head coach, was inducted as a builder, also posthumously.

But even at age 58, Millington still has a chiselled, muscular physique and looks as if he could immediately resume playing.

The six-foot-three, 237-pound Millington was selected first overall by Edmonton in 1990 and played 13 seasons with the then Eskimos (1991, 1997), B.C. Lions (1991-1997, 2000-02), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1998) and Toronto Argonauts (2005).

The former Simon Fraser standout rushed for 6,086 yards (5.4-yard average) and totalled 9,322 yards from scrimmage while scoring 87 touchdowns. Millington won two Grey Cups (1994, 2000) and twice was named the CFL’s top Canadian (1997, 2000) while with B.C.

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Millington also ranks fourth in CFL history with 176 special-teams tackles. The Vancouver native was a three-time league all-star (1993, ’94, 2000) and holds both the B.C. and Edmonton single-game rushing records (212 yards, 225 yards respectively).

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Heady stuff considering Millington went to camp with B.C. in 1993 at the crossroads of his CFL career.

“The goal I always had was to be the best player I could possibly be,” Millington said. “But I remember in 1993 I was on the verge of washing out of the league and this was going to be my last training camp.

“That was the year Dave Ritchie (2022 Hall of Fame inductee) came in (as head coach) and I remember talking with him years later and he basically said, ‘Yeah, if you hadn’t shown us something that training camp we were (cutting Millington).”

Despite not having yet established himself, Millington still exuded confidence during that camp.

“I remember speaking to a reporter in the first few days and he asked what were my goals for the year,” Millington said. “I responded, ‘Well, I want to be the best running back in the CFL,’ and he just looked at me because this was from a guy who’s not even on the starting roster and was on the bubble.

“But by the end of the year I was a CFL all-star at my position. Why would you aim for anything else? You should never accept mediocrity.”

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Millington was also part of two memorable CFL championships.

In 1994, the Lions defeated Baltimore 26-23 at B.C. Place Stadium in the first-ever Canada-U.S. Grey Cup. Six years later, Millington ran for 99 yards and was named the top Canadian in B.C.’s 28-26 win over Montreal.

B.C.’s ground game was paramount that day as Robert Drummond earned MVP honours with 122 yards rushing on 10 carries.

But Millington said it’s difficult to choose a career highlight.

“I look at that like trying to choose your favourite child in some regards because each one has unique attributes that you really love and cherish,” Millington said. “I’d say ’94 was special because of the dynamics that were at play … but the 2000 Grey Cup was also special because it was against the transplanted American team (Baltimore relocated to Montreal in 1996).

“We had a losing record that year (8-10) and somehow managed to get into the playoffs and run the table, which also has a special place in my heart.”

And although Millington has known since June that he was headed into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, he’s still getting used to it.

“I just went up to the level where all of the busts are and was looking at the names and it’s the royalty of the CFL,” Millington said. “Amazing, fantastic athletes and I definitely feel privileged and blessed to be counted among them.

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“I’m really just trying to soak it all in because soon this day will be over and life will continue. But in the meantime, let’s enjoy it and really soak it all up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.