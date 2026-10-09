Senators forward Eklund out with ankle injury

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators forward William Eklund will be out for an “extended” period of time with an ankle injury, head coach Travis Green said Friday.

Eklund left Ottawa’s 2-1 win over visiting Philadelphia on Thursday night after taking a hit from defenceman Simon Benoit.

The 23-year-old Swede has a goal and an assist in four games so far this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Green did not have a specific timeline for his return.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Losing a top-six forward for the foreseeable future is a blow for the Senators, who are off to a 3-1-0 start to sit among the leaders in the competitive Atlantic Division.

The Senators acquired Eklund in June for part of a package that sent the ninth pick in the 2026 NHL draft to San Jose.

Ottawa returns to action Saturday night against the visiting Nashville Predators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.