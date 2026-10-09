Senators forward Eklund out with ankle injury

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators forward William Eklund will be out for an “extended” period of time with an ankle injury, head coach Travis Green said Friday.
Eklund left Ottawa’s 2-1 win over visiting Philadelphia on Thursday night after taking a hit from defenceman Simon Benoit.
The 23-year-old Swede has a goal and an assist in four games so far this season.
Green did not have a specific timeline for his return.
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Losing a top-six forward for the foreseeable future is a blow for the Senators, who are off to a 3-1-0 start to sit among the leaders in the competitive Atlantic Division.
The Senators acquired Eklund in June for part of a package that sent the ninth pick in the 2026 NHL draft to San Jose.
Ottawa returns to action Saturday night against the visiting Nashville Predators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
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