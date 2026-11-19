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TORONTO – Allen Graves is making the most of his playing time as injuries continue to plague the Toronto Raptors.

Graves played a career-high 31 minutes on Wednesday, scoring nine points with five rebounds and a block as the undermanned Raptors lost 103-99 to the Washington Wizards for Toronto’s sixth consecutive loss. The rookie saw more of the court than usual with leading scorers Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard unavailable to play against Washington.

His minutes went up even more as sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles left the game midway through the second quarter with an undisclosed illness.

“I feel like I’m getting more comfortable out there,” said Graves, who was averaging 13.8 minutes per game heading into Wednesday. “Just understanding my role, what this team needs, and trying to make winning plays.

“I feel like they’re entrusting me with a lot, especially as a rookie, being able to be in the rotation and be able to get a chance to play each and every night.”

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Graves’s performance against the Wizards improved his stats to 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game so far this season. He’s shown a particular knack for getting offensive rebounds.

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“That’s just something I came into the league with: offensive rebounding,” said Graves, adding that he’s learned a lot from watching film of how Barnes rebounds. “Obviously, learning how people shoot, just trying to figure out who shoots what way.

“If they back rim or front rim, just trying to figure that out and put myself in the best position to where I can get a hand on it or grab the offensive rebound.”

Barrett (right hamstring tightness) and Barnes (left groin injury management) were ruled out for the game hours before tipoff, joining superstar Leonard (left knee injury management) on the Raptors’ injury report.

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The three combine for over 55 points per game, on average, and that lack of scoring plus the shorter bench was too much for Toronto to overcome.

“Having in mind what we’re going through with the number of injuries and everything, obviously, it’s very, very hard,” said head coach Darko Rajakovic. “Guys are doing their best and giving all they’ve got over there for 48 minutes to try to help the team to try to win a game.

“Obviously, the outcome of those games (in the losing skid) is not something that we can be happy with and satisfied with. But it’s also seeing the bigger picture, and I thought today that we did a really good job of improving a lot of things, and we figured out some duos and combinations and guys that we can use going forward.”

Graves said that although it’s been a rough stretch, he and his Raptors teammates are a cohesive unit.

“We’re sticking together. Got to pull together in these times because that’s the only way we’re going to get out,” said Graves. “Our motto every time we see it on the board when we walk into (OVO Athletic Centre) is ‘stronger together.’

“So really, taking emphasis from that and pulling together throughout this time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.