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KPMG Canada says some client tax documents were accessed in a cybersecurity breach.

The accounting firm did not provide details about the breach, including the scope or nature of the attack.

KPMG is reaching out to clients who were affected.

1:56 Cryptocurrency exchange says it will cover all losses in $6.3B USD hack

Spokesperson Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth says the company is confident that the accessed data is not available online or being misused for any purpose.

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It’s the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting organizations in Canada, including those in the legal and financial sectors.

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The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in an alert last month that multiple firms had been targeted by people impersonating internal IT support and directing employees to fake sign-in pages.