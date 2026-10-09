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Looking to spook your friends this Halloween? Or maybe turn heads at your next costume party? You don’t need a professional makeup artist or a suitcase full of special effects products to pull off a standout look. From a slain cheetah to a doe-eyed Bambi, these five viral Halloween makeup looks are surprisingly easy to recreate at home with a few products from KISS, Fenty Beauty, e.l.f. Cosmetics and beyond. Ahead, the Halloween makeup looks taking over social media that are worth trying this year.

Eyes that kill

Start by using pink liquid eyeliner to paint a semi-circle beneath each eye, then trace around it with white liner to make the colour pop. Add individual lash clusters along the outer edges for a dramatic, doll-like finish. The result is equal parts eerie and glam, making it a great option for anyone who wants their Halloween makeup to do the talking without committing to a full-face transformation.

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Slain cheetah

Draw cheetah spots on a powder puff and press it against your skin to stamp on a pattern of spots around your eyes and forehead. Use the same liner to draw a small nose at the tip of your own, then dip a fork into red face paint and drag it across one eye for a bloody finishing touch.

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Spooky skeleton

For this skeleton-inspired look, use a spoon as a guide to sketch semi-circles around the outer corners of your eyes, then trace them with black eyeliner. Repeat using the spoon handle along your cheekbones to create the illusion of hollowed-out sockets, and draw a circle on the tip of your nose. Finish with vertical lines across your lips and dark eyeshadow blended around the shapes to add depth. Pair it with an all-black outfit for a costume that looks seriously spooky.

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Damsel in distress

For a Halloween look that leans more glam than gory, try this blood-stained beauty moment. Use a small paintbrush to flick red face paint across your cheeks and forehead, creating a splattered effect. Press red rhinestones around the marks for a little sparkle, then finish with crimson blush and a bold red lip.

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Bambi, baby

Not every Halloween look needs blood and gore. This sweet doe-inspired makeup is a cute option for anyone after something a little more whimsical. Sweep bronzer across your forehead, temples and cheekbones to create soft, natural-looking shadows, then use white eyeliner to dot different-sized circles across your cheeks and forehead for Bambi’s signature spots. Draw a dark nose at the tip of your nose and define your eyes with eyeliner to finish the wide-eyed effect. Add a pair of fluffy lashes and a brown or nude lip if you want to take the look a little further.

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