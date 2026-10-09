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The Curator

5 viral Halloween makeup looks you can recreate from home

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 9, 2026 5:56 pm
3 min read
Halloween makeup by @mualizzyr. View image in full screen
Halloween makeup by @mualizzyr. @mualizzyr
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to spook your friends this Halloween? Or maybe turn heads at your next costume party? You don’t need a professional makeup artist or a suitcase full of special effects products to pull off a standout look. From a slain cheetah to a doe-eyed Bambi, these five viral Halloween makeup looks are surprisingly easy to recreate at home with a few products from KISS, Fenty Beauty, e.l.f. Cosmetics and beyond. Ahead, the Halloween makeup looks taking over social media that are worth trying this year.

 

Eyes that kill

@kaylee.marina View image in full screen
@kaylee.marina.

Start by using pink liquid eyeliner to paint a semi-circle beneath each eye, then trace around it with white liner to make the colour pop. Add individual lash clusters along the outer edges for a dramatic, doll-like finish. The result is equal parts eerie and glam, making it a great option for anyone who wants their Halloween makeup to do the talking without committing to a full-face transformation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Get the look:

KISS imPRESS Press-On Falsies Eyelash Clusters
$28.98 on Amazon

 

MAC Cosmetics Multisculpt Matte Liquid Eyeshadow
$34 at Sephora

 

Annabelle Kohl Eyeliner
$5.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Slain cheetah

@emblawigum View image in full screen
@emblawigum.

Draw cheetah spots on a powder puff and press it against your skin to stamp on a pattern of spots around your eyes and forehead. Use the same liner to draw a small nose at the tip of your own, then dip a fork into red face paint and drag it across one eye for a bloody finishing touch.

 

Get the look:

e.l.f. Halo Glow Powder Puff
$5.96 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

L'Oreal Paris Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner
$13.97 on Amazon

 

immetee Fake Blood
$15.99 on Amazon

 

Spooky skeleton

@lenkalul View image in full screen
@lenkalul.

For this skeleton-inspired look, use a spoon as a guide to sketch semi-circles around the outer corners of your eyes, then trace them with black eyeliner. Repeat using the spoon handle along your cheekbones to create the illusion of hollowed-out sockets, and draw a circle on the tip of your nose. Finish with vertical lines across your lips and dark eyeshadow blended around the shapes to add depth. Pair it with an all-black outfit for a costume that looks seriously spooky.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Get the look:

Annabelle Kohl Eyeliner
$6.96 on Amazon

 

 

You may also like:

5 Pcs Halloween Pumpkin Leaf Bags – $12.99

Halloween Decor Pillow Covers – $15.99

Halloween Cookie Cutter Set – $12.99

 

Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow
$33 at Sephora
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Damsel in distress

@mualizzyr View image in full screen
@mualizzyr.

For a Halloween look that leans more glam than gory, try this blood-stained beauty moment. Use a small paintbrush to flick red face paint across your cheeks and forehead, creating a splattered effect. Press red rhinestones around the marks for a little sparkle, then finish with crimson blush and a bold red lip.

 

Get the look:

Bowitzki Professional Face Paint
$10.99 on Amazon (was $11.99)
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Beadsland Hotfix Rhinestones
$22.99 on Amazon

 

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
$39 at Sephora

 

Bambi, baby

@thisispaigejadyn View image in full screen
@thisispaigejadyn.

Not every Halloween look needs blood and gore. This sweet doe-inspired makeup is a cute option for anyone after something a little more whimsical. Sweep bronzer across your forehead, temples and cheekbones to create soft, natural-looking shadows, then use white eyeliner to dot different-sized circles across your cheeks and forehead for Bambi’s signature spots. Draw a dark nose at the tip of your nose and define your eyes with eyeliner to finish the wide-eyed effect. Add a pair of fluffy lashes and a brown or nude lip if you want to take the look a little further.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Get the look:

Annabelle Kohl Eyeliner
$5.99 on Amazon

 

rhode Pocket Bronze Long-Wearing Cream Bronzer
$38 at Sephora

 

e.l.f. Cream Blush & Bronzer Duo Brush
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Toodour Orange & Purple Halloween Lights – $19.99

Halloween Giant Spider Decorations – $25.19

White and Gold Fall Pumpkin Decorations – $31.99

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