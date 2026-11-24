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Searching for holiday gifts is a veritable gamut of highs and lows. Stressful but potentially rewarding all at once – I have one clutch piece of advice on how to survive this year’s annual shopping sprint: do not put it off. Whether it’s your daughter’s future in-laws (one word: booze), your office secret Santa who also happens to be your office secret crush (omg good luck) or your impossible bestie (scroll directly to our Diva gift section, below), we’ve got a few ideas to jump start your shopping engines.

Drift Stone Car Air Freshener These natural, aromatherapeutic blocks from cult status car scent brand Drift clip onto your visor and emit soothing scents including amber, coconut and pistachio. Literally the most aesthetically pleasing vehicle fresheners in the game. $74.7 on Amazon

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Travertine Incense Holder Okay this isn’t for the car but the car slob will love it in their home environment. Also perfect for that special someone who cooks often but never turns on the hood fan (yet another hallmark of the car slob once they’re inside). This spherical travertine incense holder also holds a bundle of fresh herbs or Palo Santo sticks inside. $49.99 on Amazon

Vitruvi Drive Car Air Freshener Vent Clip Starter Kit Back to the car slob. Vancouver-based Vitruvi has created a minimal but high impact natural car freshener that simply clips onto any interior vehicle vent and just discreetly blows the calm throughout the vehicle. $42.29 on Amazon (was $46.99)

Electric Candle Lighter File this under no one needs it but everyone will love it. Aesthetic rechargeable lighter for the friend who always has too many candles but will appreciate a slick modern torch to light the way. $12.82 on Amazon (was $15.99)

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BRONYPRO Reusable Beeswax and Cotton Bread Bags For the Ina Garten in your life: a coastal grandma bread bag. I often arrive with homemade bread and olive oil in lieu of something boozy when I visit friends. A stripey carrier bag that’s part of the gift would up the ante, lickity split. $33.97 on Amazon (was $39.99)

The Book. The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding a Civilization I’ll admit it. I’m a wannabe prepper. Power outages, ground halts, food shortages – all of it. So it’s no surprise that I’m obsessed with The Book: The Ultimate Guide To Rebuilding Civilization. But this year? It feels a little more like required reading (kidding, but also not). $169 on Amazon

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Golf Pen Set & Mini Desktop Golf Putting Green Game – $16.99

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Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand – $15.99

Kitsch Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness – $24.99

Esky Emergency Hand Crank Radio Time to hand crank, kids. Because how will rechargeable help you when the grid is down? And before your suggest solar – have you visited Vancouver in the deep, dark dead of winter? Good luck, sunshine. Radio, phone charger and flashlight capable. $54.99 on amazon

Lepro LED Collapsible Camping Lantern Also on the topic of no power, I recommend stocking up on batteries so you can power these easy open, hang-friendly camping lanterns. I own them and I love them. $36.99 on Amazon

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Hairbrella Women’s Rain Hat For your diva girlfriend, sister or monster-in-law… try and think outside the box (and always assume that she won’t approve of your choice of a new potion, lotion or perfume). Hairbrella’s infinity hood has been super popular this year. But having tried both the hood as well as this classic topper from the same brand, I personally prefer the latter during an atmospheric river. Meet the visor-slash-bonnet. Dry makeup, dry lashes, no hood-induced heat rage. $29.99 on Amazon

Olive & June - The Poppy Universal Nail Polish Bottle Handle I think this nail polish holder by Poppy is completely genius. If you’ve ever struggled through a self-manicure, you’ll understand. Make painting your nails a snap with this oversized, ergonomic silicone lid gripper. $20.51 on Amazon

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Small Crossbody Bag for Women – $17.09

Pocket Knife Mini Knife Set – $17.99

Manfrotto Mini Tripod with Universal Smartphone Clamp – $61.43