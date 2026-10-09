Collaros returns as Winnipeg Blue Bombers face Stampeders in critical playoff clash

The playoffs are still a few weeks away, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are already feeling the post-season pinch.

The Bombers (7-8) welcome the Calgary Stampeders (8-8) to Princess Auto Stadium Saturday for a Week 19 clash with serious implications on the West Division standings.

“I anticipate it being a fast, physical game with a lot of emotion and a lot of big plays,” Bombers veteran guard Patrick Neufeld said following Friday’s walk-through practice. “It’s going to be two teams with a tremendous amount of urgency.”

The Stampeders can clinch a playoff spot with a win, and while a victory for Winnipeg won’t be enough to punch their ticket, it would greatly improve their chances of earning a playoff berth. A loss for either team would severely damage any post-season aspirations.

The Bombers have lost two straight and three of their last four, most recently a demoralizing 37-10 defeat to the Montreal Alouettes in which Winnipeg managed just six first downs.

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The return of quarterback Zach Collaros should provide a much-needed boost to a Winnipeg offence that has scored a CFL-low 33 offensive touchdowns. Collaros was sidelined with a head injury suffered in the Sept. 12 Banjo Bowl, with Dru Brown starting and going 0-2 in relief.

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“It’s not a decision you make lightly,” said Collaros, who has a documented history of head and neck injuries. “I feel very comfortable with the decision that we made, that I ultimately made. I want to be out there with the guys who have been doing this for a long time, and I want to do it in front of our fans.”

Many fans are wondering if this might be the last game in Winnipeg for the future Hall of Famer, despite saying earlier this week he said he planned to play another year. Collaros is currently without a contract for next season.

Veteran receiver Nic Demski said Collaros’ presence will be felt beyond the playing field.

“He’s a true leader,” Demski said. “With his experience, how long he’s been in the league and how much he’s done for this organization, it’s more than helpful to have him in the huddle.”

The Stampeders were an extreme long shot to make the playoffs only a month ago. A three-game win streak, including last week’s critical victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has put them right back in the mix.

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Calgary has been inconsistent on defence for most of the season, but their offensive attack is one of the league’s most prolific. The offence, led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., leads the league in average points per game (33) and total touchdowns (57).

This will be the third game between these two clubs, with the series currently split one game apiece.

The Bombers took the season opener on the road, defeating the Stampeders 30-28 with a walk-off field goal. The Stampeders returned the favour in Week 8, smashing the Bombers 52-30 in Winnipeg.

The winner Saturday will clinch the season series, which is the first tiebreaker in the standings.

“We have a ton of respect for Winnipeg and their veteran leadership, and they’re getting Zach back,” Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson said. “Our goal is to come in and play well. We understand it’ll probably be back and forth.”

Winnipeg has made the playoffs for nine straight seasons, including five consecutive Grey Cup appearances between 2019 and 2024. That run is in serious jeopardy if Winnipeg can’t get the job done this weekend — a reality everyone in the locker room acutely understands.

“Whatever it’s going to take, by any means, to go out there and find a way to win the game,” Bombers running back Brady Oliveira said. “Right now, the urgency is coming out here, and you just find a way to win.”