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Canada

Arrests, detentions of Canadians in U.S. up 60 per cent, Ottawa says

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2026 2:14 pm
1 min read
FILE - Federal agents walk down a street while conducting immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy, File) View image in full screen
FILE - Federal agents walk down a street while conducting immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy, File).
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The number of arrest and detention cases involving Canadians citizens has jumped 60 per cent, Global Affairs Canada says.

The department’s annual report on consular cases, published Thursday, tracks an increase in arrests between April 2025 and March 2026, despite a 25 per cent decline in visits by Canadians to the U.S.

The report does not explain what caused the increase, though U.S. President Donald Trump has expanded immigration raids and Canadians have reported facing uncomfortable questions from U.S. border officials.

Click to play video: '‘This is Trump’s America’: Protests erupt in Austin, Texas after ICE agent shoots man'
‘This is Trump’s America’: Protests erupt in Austin, Texas after ICE agent shoots man

Overall, the report tracks a one-fifth increase in the number of arrests of Canadians around the world, including a threefold increase in the number of arrests in Thailand.

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Global Affairs Canada has warned in recent years that the growing frequency of wars and natural disasters is resulting in more consular cases that are more complex and expensive to manage.

The data also shows an increase in the number of Canadians voluntarily registering with the department when they go abroad, which helps Ottawa send safety advice and co-ordinate evacuations.

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