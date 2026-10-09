Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Did Canada add jobs in September? StatCan to release data

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2026 8:22 am
1 min read
An employee checks the quality of cut as an order of cardboard box packaging is manufactured at Cascades in Drummondville, Que., on Friday, March 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi View image in full screen
An employee checks the quality of cut as an order of cardboard box packaging is manufactured at Cascades in Drummondville, Que., on Friday, March 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Statistics Canada is set to report its latest jobs numbers Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists predicts employers added 9,200 positions in September, a slight bounce back after roughly 42,000 jobs were lost in August.

The consensus among economists is the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.5 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

The August job losses snapped a hot streak for the labour market, but economists weren’t overly concerned and instead pointed to the relatively stable unemployment rate as a sign the labour market wasn’t taking a major step back.

Click to play video: 'Canada loses 42,000 jobs in August as unemployment rate holds at 6.4%'
Canada loses 42,000 jobs in August as unemployment rate holds at 6.4%

The jobs data will be the Bank of Canada’s last look at the labour market before its next interest rate decision on Oct. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

The central bank has kept its key lending rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent for about a year, but market expectations have been shifting lately, with slightly higher odds we’ll see a hike coming sooner rather than later.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices