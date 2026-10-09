Did Canada add jobs in September? StatCan to release data

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Statistics Canada is set to report its latest jobs numbers Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists predicts employers added 9,200 positions in September, a slight bounce back after roughly 42,000 jobs were lost in August.

The consensus among economists is the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.5 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

The August job losses snapped a hot streak for the labour market, but economists weren’t overly concerned and instead pointed to the relatively stable unemployment rate as a sign the labour market wasn’t taking a major step back.

0:37 Canada loses 42,000 jobs in August as unemployment rate holds at 6.4%

The jobs data will be the Bank of Canada’s last look at the labour market before its next interest rate decision on Oct. 28.

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The central bank has kept its key lending rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent for about a year, but market expectations have been shifting lately, with slightly higher odds we’ll see a hike coming sooner rather than later.