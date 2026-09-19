Five acquitted players on different paths

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Five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team — Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod — were acquitted in July 2025 on sexual assault charges stemming from an encounter at a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont.

Since then, the NHL has reinstated all five, allowing them to play beginning Dec. 1, 2025. Hockey Canada’s appeal board later ruled all five breached the governing body’s code of conduct and extended its ban from national programs for three of the five.

With Formenton recently signing a contract with the Edmonton Oilers, here’s a look at where the five players have landed since the trial ended.

ALEX FORMENTON

The 26-year-old signed a one-year, US$850,000 contract with the Oilers on Sept. 9 after spending three of the previous four seasons in Switzerland with HC Ambri-Piotta and the other out of hockey.

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Formenton was the only player of the five made immediately eligible for reinstatement in Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs after the appeal-board ruling.

His signing triggered a backlash in Edmonton, including an online petition calling on the club to reverse the deal and a protest outside Rogers Arena on Saturday, when the Oilers opened their pre-season schedule against visiting Winnipeg.

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The Oilers have defended the move, citing Formenton’s acquittal, his reinstatements, and what the team called a “lengthy due diligence process.”

CARTER HART

The netminder was the first of the five to return to the NHL, signing a two-year, $4-million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in October 2025.

He returned to action Dec. 2 and helped Vegas reach the 2026 Stanley Cup final with a 12-4 playoff record, a 2.22 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage leading into the title series against Carolina.

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He remains suspended by Hockey Canada until Nov. 10, 2027.

DILLON DUBÉ

The centre became the second of the five players to return to the NHL when he signed a one-year contract worth $850,000 with the St. Louis Blues on July 1.

Dubé signed the deal after agreeing to a professional tryout with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, in December. He had 20 goals and 17 assists in 46 regular-season games with the Thunder, then added five goals and three assists in 12 playoff contests.

He joined the organization after playing for Minsk Dynamo of the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League in 2024-25.

Dubé remains suspended by Hockey Canada until Nov. 10, 2028.

CAL FOOTE

Foote signed an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves in December 2025, where the defenceman had four goals and 14 assists in 48 games.

He signed a one-year contract with Swedish club Farjestad BK in July, but the deal was rescinded two days later.

Foote is the next player eligible for reinstatement by Hockey Canada, with his suspension set to end on Nov. 10.

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MICHAEL MCLEOD

The centre signed a three-year contract with Avangard Omsk of the KHL in October 2025.

McLeod previously split the 2024-25 KHL season between Omsk and Barys Astana.

He is the only one of the five not to play in North America since the trial ended.

Hockey Canada imposed the longest ban on McLeod, making him ineligible for reinstatement until Nov. 10, 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2026.