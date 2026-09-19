Argos clinch playoff berth with victory over Elks

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TORONTO – Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts are playoff bound.

Kelly threw two touchdown passes as Toronto held on for a 24-19 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon. The Argonauts clinched a post-season berth and home playoff game.

Edmonton (10-4) threatened to take the late lead, driving to the Toronto 21-yard line. But Tarvarus McFadden ended the threat, intercepting Cody Fajardo’s pass in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining.

Edmonton was chasing a fifth straight win. It last did so in 2017.

Vincent Blanchard cut Toronto’s lead to 24-19 with a 19-yard field goal before a BMO Field gathering of 15,991. The four-play, 52-yard march was set up by Montrell Washington’s 38-yard punt return and included a penalty against an Argos coach for contacting an official.

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Blanchard missed from 42 yards out with 6:05 remaining to keep it a five-point game.

Kevin Mital, Dymere Miller and Ralph Holley scored Toronto’s (8-6) touchdowns. Lirim Hajrullahu added the converts and a field goal.

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Fajardo had Edmonton’s touchdown. Blanchard kicked four field goals and a convert.

Edmonton was poised to tie the game, driving to the Toronto four-yard line. But Benjie Franklin’s interception halted the 12-play, 70-yard drive that took 6:19 off the clock.

Holley’s 55-yard fumble-return TD at 8:11 gave Toronto a 24-16 lead. Fajardo had a shot at the recovery following a high snap but couldn’t corral the ball, allowing Holley to scoop it up and rumble downfield.

Blanchard connected from 16 yards out at 4:19 to pull Edmonton to within 17-16.

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Blanchard’s 18-yard field goal at 14:47 of the second quarter cut Toronto’s halftime lead to 17-13. But Kelly was a one-man show, completing 13-of-19 passes for 289 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Yet, early on it looked like it might be a short day for Kelly. He was limping after a first-quarter TD pass to Mital and went to Toronto’s medical tent but remained in the game.

Kelly suffered a broken toe in Toronto’s 28-24 loss in Regina on Aug. 29. And on another first-half possession Saturday, Kelly took a shot to his right hand.

Kelly’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Miller put Toronto ahead 17-10 at 12:33. And despite his injury, Kelly began by rolling to his right, then reversed field before finding Miller in the corner of the end zone.

Things got testy on the march as Elks defensive back Chelen Garnes was ejected for rough play after an altercation with Mital, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Then Toronto’s Damonte Coxie and Edmonton’s J.J. Ross received offsetting objectionable conduct penalties.

Fajardo made it 10-10 with a one-yard TD run at 9:55, ending a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Hajrullahu’s 19-yard field goal had extended Toronto’s lead to 10-3 at 11:56 of the first.

Kelly capped Toronto’s opening two-play, 70-yard drive with a 14-yard TD pass to Mital at 4:12 of he first. It came after Blanchard finished Edmonton’s opening possession with a 33-yard field goal at 3:16.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2026.