Winnipeg Jets drop home pre-season finale 2-1 in OT to Oilers

It was a game full of young players trying to make an impression and veterans looking to shake off the rust.

Needless to say, it wasn’t the most exhilarating pre-season contest as the home fans watched the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night.

After a two-goal first period, the two teams went more than 45 minutes without a goal before Viljami Marjala scored the overtime winner 1:26 into the extra period.

Alex Iafallo had the lone tally for the Jets as they were outshot 23-18.

The Oilers game-tying goal in the first period came with a little controversy as goalie Domenic DiVincentiis was clearly bumped as the puck was going in. Jets head coach Scott Arniel couldn’t use a coach’s challenge as he said there was no video replay available, but he felt it would have counted anyway.

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“The puck was on its way towards the goal, and it was only maybe that far behind Dom,” said Arniel. “And then the contact happened. It would have been a goal if we had challenged it, finding out after. It looked like he hit him first, but the puck was already in motion going towards the net, going in the net. Yeah, there was no video replay anyway.”

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Both teams went 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

DiVincentiis only had five saves in each the first and third period in his first appearance of the pre-season, but he was sharp when called upon, finishing the game with 21 stops.

“I thought he did a fantastic job,” Arniel said. “They threw a lot of pucks. There was some screens and tips and stuff that he continued to stay big, didn’t drop down maybe like some of the times last year when I saw him. He’d drop right to the ice and become small. So, that was really good to see.”

After a fairly uneventful first 13 minutes, during which both teams failed on a powerplay look, the Jets opened the scoring thanks to a fortunate bounce.

Edmonton’s Josh Brown had the puck in his own corner before throwing a bad pass up the middle of the zone that landed on the stick of Nino Niederreiter. The veteran skated back to the point before firing a wrist shot wide that bounced off the end boards and right to the stick of Iafallo for a tap-in at the 13:04 mark.

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The Oilers answered at the 15:50 mark when a point shot from Atro Leppanen squeezed through the legs of DiVincentiis and trickled over the goal line.

Both teams managed to get six shots on net during the opening frame.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period with Edmonton outshooting Winnipeg 11-7. DiVincentiis had to make a few saves of a relatively high quality to keep the game tied.

As the third period rolled along, it began to feel like nobody was going to score again. Winnipeg managed to string together a few decent looks later in the period, but the game stayed deadlocked at one through 60 minutes.

But 1:26 into overtime, the Oilers ended things.

Dylan Samberg took a slapshot in the offensive end but it missed the net and rimmed around the boards, allowing Zach Hyman to skate onto it in the Winnipeg end.

He held it for a moment as Marjala came off the bench (well before his man had arrived at the bench) and into the zone. Hyman then slid it across to Marjala and the Finnish prospect wired a shot high over the shoulder of DiVincentiis.

The Jets are expected to announce a set of cuts on Wednesday. Winnipeg will wrap up its pre-season schedule Friday in Colorado.