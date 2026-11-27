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EDMONTON – Kaapo Kakko scored two third-period goals two minutes apart as the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Friday.

Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn also scored and Matty Beniers had a pair of assists for the Kraken (12-10-1), who have won two of their last three and snapped an eight-game road losing skid against the Oilers.

Philipp Grubauer made 16 stops before suffering an upper-body injury and being replaced by Joey Daccord, who made nine saves.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl replied for the skidding Oilers (17-7-4), who lost their fifth in a row. Edmonton went 1-for-8 on the power play.

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Tristan Jarry recorded 27 saves for Edmonton.

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TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: Eberle scored his franchise-best 22nd career game-opening goal with Seattle to leave him just one point shy of 800 career NHL points. He became the fifth skater taken in the 2008 NHL draft to reach the milestone.

Oilers: McDavid extended his season-opening home point streak to 14 games and became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 60 points in 28 games or fewer — the first since Mario Lemieux did so in 1995-96 in 21 contests. The other ones to hit 60 this early were Wayne Gretzky, Bernie Nicholls, Mike Bossy and Phil Esposito.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton looked to have gone up 3-1 with 23 seconds left in the second period as McDavid blasted the puck into the net on an odd-man rush. However, Draisaitl was given a penalty for interference on the play, a blown call as the replay revealed that Brandon Montour had tripped over his own discarded stick.

KEY STAT

Edmonton is usually full value when facing the Kraken as they came into the contest with a 16-4-0 record against Seattle and had an eight-game home winning streak dating back to Jan. 17, 2023.

UP NEXT

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The teams play each other again in Seattle on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.