TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Alexander Bilecki to a three-year entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Friday.
Toronto selected the 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2026 NHL draft.
Bilecki has 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) through 24 games this season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers.
His 23 assists are tied for the league lead among OHL defencemen and rank third overall among all skaters.
The six-foot-two, 180-pound blueliner had two goals and nine assists in 18 playoff games last season as the Rangers won the OHL championship.
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He added three assists in four games to help Kitchener win the Memorial Cup.
Bilecki has 17 goals and 54 assists over 135 games in three OHL seasons with Kitchener.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.
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