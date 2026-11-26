Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – The owner of the B.C. Lions says the CFL team is interested in owning or operating its home stadium, BC Place in Vancouver.

Amar Doman says he’s spoken to previous governments about the possibility and raised it Thursday with newly elected B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson, calling it a “fresh conversation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 55,000-seat venue is owned and operated by PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Vancouver Whitecaps have also expressed interest in running the stadium and have said their ability to generate revenue is limited in part because they do not own it.

The Major League Soccer team has been up for sale since December 2024 and has said the lack of stadium ownership has made it difficult to attract buyers willing to keep the team in Vancouver.

Doman says it would be a “win-win” if the Lions and Whitecaps were both “custodians of BC Place or owners.” He says he’s had “high-level” discussions with the soccer club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.