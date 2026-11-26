The Montreal Canadiens turned in their worst performance of their season. They were simply horrendous in a 6-0 loss in Denver to the Colorado Avalanche.

Wilde Horses

The only positive at all is the Canadiens don’t lose easily anymore. They go down with some pride.

Kaiden Guhle was injured when he was cross-checked from behind by Gabriel Landeskog. Guhle didn’t return for the third period. It’s possible that Guhle has yet another concussion. It’s also possible that he injured his shoulder from the dirty hit.

The rest of the night the Canadiens looked to get even against Landeskog over that hit. Arber Xhekaj and Florian Xhekaj tried to make their presence felt taking on Brent Burns and some other key players from Colorado. When Arber left the contest, he pointed to Landeskog at the bench, and then he threatened Landeskog

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The Canadiens were also angry in the last two minutes after Colorado put on their top power play unit when they were up by five goals. Even after the game, Noah Dobson was jawing at Landeskog when the Colorado captain was still on for the last shift of the game.

The Avalanche kept challenging the Canadiens, and this time, the Canadiens didn’t back away.

The Canadiens have shied away for many years, and, though, standing up for your teammates didn’t change the scoreline in Denver, it did change the way the rest of the league will view what it means to level a dirty hit against the Canadiens.

They may think twice that taking out a Canadiens player with a hit from behind could have some painful repercussions.

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There’s a three minute segment of the second period that it appears the Canadiens completely forgot how to play hockey. There were three two-on-ones and one breakaway allowed. If it were not for Jacob Fowler, it would have been Colorado up by five halfway through the game.

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The Canadiens weren’t up to the task at all. On the first Colorado goal, Noah Dobson played it soft allowing the Avs to keep attacking the goal while he kept backing up. Eventually, after Dobson was beaten, Kaiden Guhle tried to help out, but he wasn’t able to.

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On that opening goal, all three forwards on a three-on-two arrived too late. On the second goal, Juraj Slafkovsky tried to keep up to Cale Makar as he went all the way behind the net to retrieve the puck. Makar won the race easily. He fed it to the front of the net for an easy goal.

Montreal’s defence was horrendous in this one. It’s the result of finding it difficult to score goals recently, so human nature on it is to begin cheating to get goals. What happened instead is Montreal played horrible defence, and still didn’t generate much in the way of offence.

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One near guarantee in hockey is the winner of the game is the one that gets more odd-man rushes. When there is a big disparity between the two teams, the result is more obvious. Halfway through the contest, the Canadiens gave up six odd-man rushes and the Avalanche gave up none.

Some of the analytics numbers are embarrassing for the Canadiens. They have to get a lot better than they are playing presently. On defence, Guhle and Dobson were an absolute mess with an Expected Goals share of only eight per cent. At forward, the first line with Suzuki is struggling mightily right now with a 27 per cent share. These are frightening numbers for what are supposed to be the top pair and top line.

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Excitement is high for the arrival of Dylan Larkin, but his true value will only start to be shown after some changes.

Larkin was brought to transform the second line. The Canadiens have had strong scoring from only one line since their appearance in the Stanley Cup final. The Nick Suzuki line has been expected to carry most of the workload offensively, but with Larkin, the Canadiens are hoping for better balance.

Larkin isn’t just expected to get his regular 70 points and 30 goals; he’s also expected to change the fortunes of his entire line. The key to the value of Larkin will be just as much Larkin’s productivity as Ivan Demidov’s productivity.

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Demidov isn’t a defensive player, but if he doesn’t couple with a strong two-way centre, that’s where he plays too much of his hockey – in the defensive zone. For Demidov to truly shine, he needs to be playing in the offensive zone.

However, for Demidov, there’s only one way to get there, and that’s through the talents of a strong centre. The story of Larkin success isn’t just how well he can link up with Demidov when they are in the attacking zone, but what Larkin can do to get Demidov in the attacking zone.

When Demidov returns, look for where they play their hockey as much as how much they get on the scoresheet. The Expected Goals and Corsi for the line will be the telling statistic for how much the Larkin trade has transformed the second line, and the team.

The power play will also be indicative of how much value is brought to the Canadiens by Larkin’s arrival. The power play stands at 31st in the league. At the moment, with Larkin, but not Demidov, the power play is still not in its most promising form.

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The truth is that Larkin excels in the bumper position on the power play. That’s where Juraj Slafkovsky finds most of his success with the extra-man. When Demidov returns, Slafkovsky will, most likely, lose his spot on the top unit.

The first unit will almost assuredly be Suzuki, Larkin, Demidov, Caufield and Hutson. If Larkin and Caufield read each other well, there should be passes that free up Caufield to put together better offensive numbers with the extra-man.

It’s shocking how poor Caufield’s power play numbers are compared to what they should be. While Slafkovsky has succeeded with goals in the bumper position, he has not been able to take passes in the bumper and distribute to the half-wall for success for Caufield.

Larkin’s abilities to transform players will be appreciated soon. He is stunningly good at improving others around him. Last season, Larkin with Lucas Raymond and Alex Debrincat was the top line in the entire league (minimum 30 games) with an Expected Goals share of 71.6 per cent.

Debrincat and Raymond are strong players, but they were made the best line in the league in Expected Goals by their centre. It’s impossible for a line to have a 72 per cent share without their centre winning every zone on the ice.

This is why the Canadiens felt that Larkin was worth it. They feel he can transform Demidov and the second line into one of the league’s best from one of the league’s worst. Last season, the Canadiens second line centred by Oliver Kapanen was a 43 per cent Expected Goals share.

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That second line black hole fills up completely with the arrival of Larkin.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sportswriter, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.