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CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders have hired Noel Thorpe as the team’s new defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach, the CFL team announced Thursday.

Thorpe spent the past four seasons in the same dual role with the Montreal Alouettes. He was fired by the club Friday, a few days after Montreal’s 37-30 Grey Cup loss to the Edmonton Elks.

Thorpe joins a Calgary team that struggled defensively last season and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years, leading to the dismissal of defensive co-ordinator Bob Slowik on Tuesday.

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Montreal posted a CFL-best 14-4 regular-season record this past year with a defence that ranked top-three in points allowed, yards per play, turnovers forced and defensive touchdowns. But the Alouettes underperformed on both sides of the ball in the loss to the Elks.

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Thorpe previously served as defensive co-ordinator for the Elks from 2020 to 2021 and the Ottawa Redblacks from 2018 to 2019, following an earlier stint co-ordinating Montreal’s defence from 2013 to 2017.

The Vancouver native won Grey Cup titles with the Alouettes in 2002 and 2023 during a coaching career that also included stops as special-teams co-ordinator and assistant head coach dating back to 2002.

Thorpe also won a Vanier Cup as a coach with the University of British Columbia in 1997 and a United States Football League championship as defensive co-ordinator of the Birmingham Stallions in 2022.

“Noel has a tremendous track record in the CFL,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a release. “He runs a unique style of defence that puts pressure on opposing offences. He’s coached in the Grey Cup in three of the last four years. We’re excited to have him on our sideline.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.